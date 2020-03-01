Pedestrian struck by vehicles on U.S. 113 dies

GEORGETOWN – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night when he struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross U.S. 113, Delaware State Police report.

The pedestrian fatal occurred at 9:08 p.m., Feb. 29 on U.S. 113 near Arrow Safety Road in Georgetown, state police spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin.

The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing, not utilizing a crosswalk and not carrying a light, Cpl. Austin said.

Investigation by state police revealed the pedestrian was first struck by a Chevy Captiva driven by a 75-year-old Millsboro man who was traveling south on U.S. 113. The pedestrian was then struck by a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 29-year-old man from East Orange, New Jersey, Cpl. Austin said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Possible impairment on his behalf was not immediately known, Cpl. Austin said.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin, said Cpl. Austin.

Both drivers were properly restrained. Neither driver was injured, and speed and impairment are not contributing factors.

Southbound U.S. 113 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. K. Argo of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 644-5020.