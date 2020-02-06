Pennsylvania man sought in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN — A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man is wanted in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Garden Circle on Saturday, authorities said.

Alvaro E. Marroquinn, of North Versailles, currently has active warrants out of Delaware State Police Troop 3, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Alvaro E. Marroquinn

Police said EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:56 a.m. for an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival, EMS located a 39-year-old female in an orange Toyota Tacoma suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported by EMS to the Sussex Bayhealth Hospital and later transferred to the Christiana Hospital in serious condition.

Pending charges include first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Mr. Marroquinn’s whereabouts to contact Troop 4, Detective Wideman at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.