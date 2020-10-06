Persons of interest held in Smyrna human remains case

SMYRNA — This morning, Smyrna police announced that persons of interest in a 2019 case involving the discovery of a child’s remains are in custody in an undisclosed state.



This investigation began Sept. 13, 2019, when the human remains were located near the Little Lass softball fields on Duck Creek Parkway, police said at the time.



In a news release today, Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Brian Donner said search warrants are being executed, evidence is being processed and interviews are ongoing. The FBI is assisting the local police in the case, he said.



Sgt. Donner said police will release information “if and when the persons of interest are transferred to our custody.”



No further details were currently available, he said.



A preliminary investigation indicated that the remains were of a Caucasian or Hispanic female, likely between 2 to 5 years old, police said at the time of discovery.