Physical altercation leads to arrest

LAUREL — A 49-year-old Laurel man was charged with first-degree assault after a physical altercation that left a woman injured Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Sung K. Park

Sung K. Park was arrested in connection with an alleged incident at a home on Mirey Branch Road, authorities said. A 48-year-old female acquaintance was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Mr. Park was uninjured and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Mr. Park was charged with first- and third-degree assault, menacing, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $31,200 secured bond.