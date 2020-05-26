Pizza delivery driver shot during Dover robbery try

DOVER – A 23-year-old male was shot in the arm during a robbery try while delivering pizza on Sunday night, authorities said.

The victim was approached by two black males who demanded money at Woodmill Apartments at approximately 10 p.m., Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. The delivery person said he had no money and refused to turn over his car keys, police said.



Both suspects fled from the scene at 1300 S. Farmview Avenue after the shooting, police said. The victim drove himself to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where he was treated and released for a single wound.



Police asked anyone with informaton to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.