Pizza delivery employee robbed in Dover

DOVER — A pizza delivery employee was robbed by two masked black males on Saturday night, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The employee was delivering an order at approximately 9:52 p.m. when approached by suspects in the 400 block of Court Street, authorities said. One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the second suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The suspects approached the driver after the delivery and forced her to give an undisclosed amount of cash to them before the fled on foot, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.