Police: Aggressive driving brings drug, traffic charges

FELTON — A 19-year-old Dover man was arrested on criminal and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Michael T. Nickles

Michael T. Nickles was allegedly passing cars on the shoulder of U.S. 13, braking suddenly in front of vehicles, speeding, failed to stop at a red light and backed up on a highway at approximately 2:08 p.m., authorities said.

Following the traffic stop, police said Mr. Nickles was found to be driving with no insurance. That prompted a vehicle search, which Cpl. Pepper said brought the discovery of 13 units of assorted cannabis-infused candies, 18 units of THC cartridges weighing approximately 7.03 grams, $995 in suspected drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia and six Delaware Department of Transportation signs, police said.

Mr. Nickles was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, theft under $1,500, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggressive driving, disorderly conduct, failure to have required insurance and signal, stop at red light, speeding and other traffic offenses.

Mr. Nickles was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $4,407 unsecured bond.