Police: Arrest made after firearm pulled in Dover

DOVER — A 39-year-old Dover man was arrested after being seen allegedly pulling a firearm on an unknown person Wednesday night, authorities said.

Christin Brown

The alleged incident, at approximately 5:59 p.m., was seen by Dover police, and Christin Brown was taken into custody without incident, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said. The other person fled the area of West Division and South West Streets and did not contact police.

Police said Mr. Brown was found with a loaded 9mm handgun, three loaded magazines, and a bag with alcoholic beverages. He was also determined to be legally intoxicated at the time officers contacted him, according to Sgt. Hoffman.

Mr. Brown was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm while under influence, public intoxication and local fugitive (capias). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,001 secured bond.