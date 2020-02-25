Updated: Dover fatal shooting under investigation

DOVER – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Dover which claimed the life of a man Tuesday.

Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the parking lot between the McDonald’s and the Best Western off of Pine Cabin Road and East Lebanon Road for a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival to the area, troopers found an adult male in the area of the Premier Village Apartments deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

There is no suspect information at this time and further details will be released as they become available, said Cpl. Jaffe

The incident continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to please contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Detectives and at least 10 police vehicles were at the scene around 3:15 p.m., and the entrance to the McDonald’s and Best Western was blocked by Delaware Department of Transportation vehicles. Several officers with a police dog could be seen in front of a business on Pine Cabin Road.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes of travel as Pine Cabin Road is closed.

The entrances to Generals Greene and to Premier Village Apartments remained opened to vehicles.