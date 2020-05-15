Police: ATV stolen during Georgetown burglary

Jacob Durkee

GEORGETOWN — Two arrests have been made in connection with an ATV stolen during a residential burglary last weekend, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Police said a 65-year-old homeowner in the 21000 block of Bunting Road had reported that the vehicle had been stolen between the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. The resident said an unknown suspect or suspects had entered his residence through the garage door and removed his key from the shed, according to authorities.

Following investigation, police said Jacob Durkee, 16, of Millsboro, and Magon D. Parks-Willey, 19, of Long Neck, were charged with second-degree burglary, theft and second-degree conspiracy. They were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.

Police said investigation remains active and ongoing for a possible third suspect. Anyone with information was asked to contact Troop 4, Tfc. Celpan at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.