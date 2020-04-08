Police: Charges filed after false shooting report

Brandon Jones

MILLSBORO — Three persons were charged following an alleged falsely reported shooting incident, Delaware State Police said.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers were dispatched to a shots fired report on Monday at approximately 2 p.m.. Upon arrival in the area of Lynch and Daisey roads, three persons were found inside of a vehicle — a 22-year-old Laurel female, Brandon Jones, 18, of Selbyville, and Tycere S. Bryant, 20, of Laurel, police said.

Police said Mr. Bryant was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The initial statements provide to the police by all three individuals, indicated that a vehicle had driven by them and fired a shot as Mr. Bryant was standing outside the vehicle where he was subsequently struck, authorities said.

Mr. Bryant was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Also present in the vehicle during this incident was the female’s 1-year-old child who was uninjured, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred with inside the vehicle, police said. All three individuals later changed their statements indicating that there was handgun inside of the vehicle when it was accidentally discharged by Mr. Jones and struck Mr. Bryant, police said.

A .45 caliber handgun was later located behind Bayshore Church near a ditch off of Lynch’s Road, police said.

Both Jones and the 22-year-old female where transported back to Troop 4..

Police said Mr. Jones was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited causes injury or death of another person, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endanger (three counts) and making false statement/filing false report. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $120,000 cash only bond.

The female was charged with making false statement/filing false report (misdemeanor). She was arraigned before JP Court and released on $1,000 unsecured bond.

Police said Mr. Bryant would be charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (felony) and making false statement/filing false report upon release from the hospital.