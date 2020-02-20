Police: Concealed gun found in vehicle

DOVER — A 35-year-old Laurel man was arrested after a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the vehicle he was occupying, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Roderick Dixon

According to authorities, Roderick Dixon was contacted at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the area of South New and West Reed streets. Police said officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and located 1.3 grams of marijuana and the handgun.

Mr. Dixon was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of firearm by person prohibited (drug possession), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $9,450 unsecured bond.