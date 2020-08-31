Police: Dover officers dragged by fleeing suspect

DOVER – Two Dover police officers were uninjured when briefly dragged by a 21-year-old Dover man fleeing in a vehicle Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Dover police, Darren Lewis was stopped around 2:51 p.m. during an investigation into an unpaid bill at the West Side Car Wash on Del. 8. Mr. Lewis was driving in the area of North DuPont Highway and White Oak Road at the time. Spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said the officers were dragged approximately 10 feet.

Police said Mr. Lewis abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of Willis Road. A knife was located in the pocket inside the vehicle along with 1.5 grams of marijuana, police said.

Mr. Lewis was taken into custody without further incident when returning to West Side Car Wash to pay for his services, police said.

Police charged Mr. Lewis with reckless endangering (two counts), possession of deadly weapon during commission of a felony, carry concealed deadly weapon, disregard of officer’s signal, possession of marijuana, theft of services, and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,000 secured bond.