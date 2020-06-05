Police: Heroin located in Rehoboth traffic stop

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 41-year-old Lewes man was arrested after 298 bags of heroin were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday, authorities said.

Dewayne S. Hopkins had a suspended driver’s license when stopped at approximately 1:56 p.m. on Coastal Highway, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A K-9 detected possible narcotics in the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said approximately 2.086 grams of heroin were allegedly found between the driver’s seat and center console. Drug paraphernalia and over $500 was also found, police said.

Mr. Hopkins was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged Mr. Hopkins with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 quantity, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $7,000 secured bond.