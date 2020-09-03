Police: Heroin, methamphetamine found in stop

MILLSBORO — A traffic stop for following too closely brought the arrest of a 35-year-old Millsboro woman on drug charges Wednesday afternoon, authorities Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Amber N. Monroe was driving southbound on Long Neck Road approaching School Lane when stopped at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Amber N. Monroe

A vehicle search brought the seizure of approximately .67 grams of methamphetamine, approximately .14 grams of heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Ms. Monroe was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts) and following a motor vehicle too close. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.