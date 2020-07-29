Police: Hotel employee confronted with knife

REHOBOTH BEACH — A 26-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was arrested after allegedly attempting to attack a hotel employee with a knife early Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.

At approximately 12:53 a.m., police said, troopers were called to the Holiday Inn Express at 18438 Kates Lane for an aggravated menacing report.

Police determined that Christopher Campbell appeared to be in distress and allegedly made threatening statements before lunging at the employee. The employee wrestled the knife away from Mr. Campbell and held him down until police arrived, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Mr. Campbell was charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $2,750 secured bond.