Police ID couple in Bowers Beach death investigation

BOWERS BEACH – Authorities on Monday publicly identified the husband and wife as the persons found dead from apparent gunshot wounds two days earlier.

On Saturday, Kenneth J., 55, and Lysandra C. Bowers, 40, were found dead in a parking lot area off Cooper Avenue; Delaware State Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:04 p.m., authorities said.



The DSP Homicide Unit continues to investigate into this suspected murder/suicide incident and there is no concerns for public safety at this time. A firearm was located at the scene.



The bodies were turned over to the Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective M. Ryde at 741-2730. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.