Police ID Delaware National Guard corporal who died in I-95 crash

CHRISTIANA – Delaware State Police on Saturday identified Erin Sasse, 25, of Delmar, and Lorenzo Deer, 29, of North East, Maryland, as the persons who died in a motor vehicle collision I-95 three days earlier.



Ms. Sasse was a corporal with the Delaware National Guard, which released a statement on its Facebook page Friday that read:



“The Delaware National Guard lost a Citizen Warrior Wednesday night, during a tragic car accident near Christiana. Corporal Erin Sasse, 25, from the Delaware Army National Guard’s 153rd Military Police Company, had pulled off the road to assist a disabled vehicle after she witnessed the accident on I-95. Sasse had been delivering Thanksgiving meals to (Delawareans) in need that night when she saw the accident and attempted to render aid, when she was tragically struck by another vehicle.



“ ‘The Delaware National Guard lost a true Citizen Soldier all too soon,’ said Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Delaware National Guard’s Adjutant General. ‘Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time, as we all are reeling from this tragic news.’



“Sasse is survived by her husband Randy and three children.”



A GoFundMe page established to provide funds for funeral and future expenses had raised more than $23,577 of a $25,000 goal just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Wednesday night incident occurred on the northbound side of interstate highway near the Churchman’s Road overpass at approximately 10:40 p.m., DSP said.



Mr. Deer was struck by a Kia Stinger vehicle after exiting his vehicle to check on another motorist involved in a crash, investigation determined. He was then struck by a Chevrolet Camaro after coming to a rest, DSP said.



Ms. Sasse was driving a Ford Focus that was slowing down to assist the motorist when it was struck in the rear by Kia Stinger, spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell said.



Ms. Sasse was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased, DSP said. Mr. Deer was pronounced dead at the collision scene, DSP said.



The driver and passenger of the Kia Stinger were both transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, DSP said.



Occupants of two other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured, DSP said.