Police ID Dover fatal shooting victim

DOVER – On Wednesday, Delaware State Police released the name of an 18-year-old Dover man found dead from an apparent gunshot wound the day before.

Shiheem Durham was located after a shots fired complaint at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday; troopers responded to the parking lot between the McDonalds and Best Western off of Pine Cabin and East Lebanon roads. Police said he was located in the area of Premier Village Apartments.



Mr. Durham was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.



Police said investigation continues and asked anyone with information to contact Detective D. Grassi at 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.



According to police reports, Dover area shooting deaths also occurred on Feb. 10, Jan. 24 and Jan. 6.