Police ID driver in fatal Del. 1 crash

DOVER — On Thursday authorities identified Caprice Y. Johnson, 35, of Perryville, Maryland, as the driver who died in a crash Tuesday on Del. 1 (Bay Road).

Ms. Johnson was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 traveling northbound in the southbound left lane when it struck another vehicle head-on at approximately 10:02 p.m., Delaware State Police said. The crash occurred south of exit 92, authorities said.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

Ms. Johnson, who police said was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Southbound Del. 1 in the area of exit 92 was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.