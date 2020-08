HARBESON — Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified the drivers who died in a crash on Harbeson Road the day before.

Michelle A. Esworthy, 46, of Joppa, Maryland, was driving a Mazda involved in the collision, while Robert P. Dahms, 76, of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, was operating a Hyundai Santa Fe. The crash continues to remain under investigation by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit.