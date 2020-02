MILTON — The Delaware State Police have identified Steven M. Thompson, 75, of Frederica, as the driver of a Toyota RAV 4, who was killed in a crash at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on Coastal Highway in the area of Eagles Crest Road.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Cpl. K. Argo of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 644-5020.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.