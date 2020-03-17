Police ID victim in death investigation

SELBYVILLE — On Monday, Delaware State Police released the name of the of the victim who was located in a wooded area off of Polybranch Road on March 2.

David T. Hickey, 36, of Laurel, was identified by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, according to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe. The cause and manner of death continues to remain under investigation.

At this time there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances related to this death and there is no concern for public safety, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective K. Archer at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.