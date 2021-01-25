Police ID victim in fatal Seaford shooting

SEAFORD – Delaware State Police on Monday identified Kwantae Hovington, 28, of Seaford as the victim in a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Mobile Gardens neighborhood.

According to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper, troopers were called to Park Circle at approximately 6:40 a.m. Mr. Hovington had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian McDerby with DSP Homicide Unit by calling 365-8436. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.