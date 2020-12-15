Police identify deceased suspect in Rehoboth shooting

REHOBOTH BEACH — Delaware State Police on Tuesday identified the Pennsylvania man killed in an exchange of gunfire during a fugitive apprehension attempt in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites parking lot last week.



Evelio Rivera, 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, died Thursday night, and Milford police officer Senior Cpl. Timothy “T.J.” Webb was wounded during the incident that occurred at approximately 7:47, according to authorities.



Cpl. Webb was working on the First State Violent Fugitive Task Force at the time of the incident. He was joined on the unit by a Delaware State Police trooper and Probation and Parole officer, both of whom were uninjured, police said.



Mr. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene at 19540 Coastal Highway, police said. He had been sought on an out-of-state arrest warrant for attempted criminal homicide, DSP said.



A handgun was located at the scene, police said.



The DSP Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and police ask anyone with information to contact Capt. P. Sawyer at 741-2727. The Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.



Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.



The DSP trooper and Probation and Parole officer were placed on administrative leave as is standard policy, authorities said afterward.

On Monday night, Milford City Council began their meeting with a prayer for Cpl. Webb.

Milford police officer Senior Cpl. Timothy Webb was wounded during the incident that occurred at approximately 7:47 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

“Lord, bless Tim Webb,” Councilwoman Katrina Wilson said in her invocation. “You know what it’s all about, and we know that you have the power to heal. We are asking for healing for that young man, as he goes through this time in his life.”



Later in the meeting, during the police department report, Mayor Archie Campbell requested an update on the officer from Police Chief Kenneth Brown.



“As you’re all aware, Senior Cpl. Timothy Webb was shot while attempting an arrest warrant down in Rehoboth,” the chief said. “He’s the officer that I assigned to the U.S. Marshals task force for this area, and he was working with them when this occurred. It occurred Thursday night.”



Chief Brown also gave a brief update on the corporal’s condition.



“He got shot multiple times, but he is doing very well, remarkably well, in the hospital,” he said. “I expect to see him come home sometime later this week. We don’t know that officially, but everything’s looking that way.”



Chief Brown said he and the rest of his department are “keeping our fingers crossed and appreciate all the prayers and support that we’ve gotten from the public and from council.”



A TJW #5107 Strong Facebook page was established in support of Cpl. Webb and had nearly 1,900 followers as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.