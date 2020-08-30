Police identify fatal Ellendale shooting victim

ELLENDALE — Police released the name of the victim involved in an Ellendale shooting Thursday.

Qualeel Westcott, 25, of Milford, was killed Aug. 27 in the 12000-block of North Old State Road, Ellendale, said Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, a spokeswoman for the Delaware State Police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

At approximately 3:25 a.m., troopers arrived outside of the residence after a report that someone had been shot. Mr. Westcott died from a gunshot wound to his upper body, Cpl. Pepper said.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, are asked to contact Detective M. Csapo at 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.