Police identify woman found dead in Dover shed

DOVER – On Monday, authorities publicly identified Kathy Noble, 59, as the woman found dead in a shed on June 7.



The late Ms. Noble was located in the structure at 511 Maple Parkway near the Delaware Probation and Parole office, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Her next of kin was notified and police said the death is not considered suspicious.



Originally from the Florida/Georgia area, Ms. Noble appeared to have been homeless and living in the shed for some time, police said.



The Delaware Department of Correction contacted police after an employee smelled an odor coming from the shed during a routine patrol, spokesman Jason Miller said at the time.



Mr. Miller said the shed has never been used by Probation and Parole. The entire property is leased by the DOC, and maintenance is conducted by the property manager, he said.