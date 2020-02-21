Police: Intoxicated intruder found inside Dover residence

Jermaine M. Snead

DOVER — An intoxicated 34-year-old man was found inside a residence and charged with burglary after initially resisting arrest, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Authorities alleged that Jermaine M. Snead entered a home in the 1900 block of Generals Way uninvited at approximately 1:36 p.m. and grabbed a 22-year-old female. A 57-year-old female and her 2-year-old grandchild were present at the time, police said.

Police said the older female continuously asked Mr. Snead to leave the residence, but he pushed her out of the way. All three occupants exited the residence unharmed.

Arriving troopers located Mr. Snead in the home.

Mr. Snead was transported to Troop 3 and charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and two counts of offensive touching. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on $11,200 unsecured bond.