Police investigate armed robbery in Frankford

FRANKFORD — The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday evening in Frankford.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at approximately 8:27 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a property in the 30000 block of Omar Road for a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival, she said troopers met with a 38-year-old male who advised that while he was checking on a pole building on his property, he was approached from behind by two mens. One of the suspects allegedly placed a sharp object by the man’s neck and demanded money.

Cpl. Jaffe sad the man was subsequently cut with the sharp object as he was attempting to hand over cash. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of cash prior to fleeing the scene on foot, police said. The alleged victim sustained minor injury and declined medical treatment.

No physical description of the suspects could be provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Troop 4, Detective L. Coleman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

