Police investigate body found in Delaware River

DELAWARE CITY – Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered floating in the Delaware River on Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said that approximately 2:27 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to Bayview Beach, Delaware City, for a body floating in the area of the rocks of the Delaware River between South New Road and the historic lighthouse.

The adult male was removed from the scene and turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to confirm the deceased’s identity and perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.