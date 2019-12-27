Police investigate Christmas residential burglary

DOVER — Various electronics were stolen from a Lamplighter Lane home in the early hours Christmas morning, police said.

The burglary occurred around approximately 2 a.m., said Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police Department.

A suspect entered the occupied residence through an unsecured rear sliding door, Cpl. Hoffman said. The suspect took various electronics from the home before fleeing the residence, he added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.

