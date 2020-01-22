Police investigate early morning shots fired in Dover

DOVER — Approximately 17 rounds struck a residence during an early morning shooting incident Tuesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Troopers responded to the unit block of Steele Road in the Kent Acres neighborhood at approximately 1:40 a.m., authorities said, after the home’s occupants said they were awakened by gunshots. Four persons ages 15 to 52 were in the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Troop 3, Major Crimes Unit Detective T. Ford at 697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

