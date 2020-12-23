Police investigating Dover shots-fired incident

DOVER — An investigation into a Tuesday night shots-fired incident is ongoing, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



Police said three occupants were in a residence on Walters Way, when two gunshots were heard outside at approximately 4:49. A projectile was found lying in a hallway, and a bullet hole was discovered in the corner of the residence, authorities said. No injuries were reported.



Further investigation discovered that two unknown pedestrians were walking on Willis Branch Drive near the victim’s residence, when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them and the occupants began shooting, police said. The pedestrians and suspect vehicle fled the area, police added.



There are no reports of injuries, and the identities of the pedestrians and the occupants of the suspect vehicle were unknown Wednesday, according to authorities.



Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact DSP Detective Ford with the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 698-8569. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.