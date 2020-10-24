Police investigating fatal crash near Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened early this morning at around 1:04 on Coverdale Road just north of Nat Turner Drive, 2.6 miles east of Bridgeville, according to police spokesman Sgt. Darren Lester.

Sgt. Lester said a 2016 Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Coverdale Road at an apparent high rate of speed while trying to negotiate a moderate left curve. The high speed caused the Ford Escape to rotate counterclockwise, sliding into the opposing travel lane.

It is believed that the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide clockwise sideways off the roadway, which exposed the driver’s side to a utility pole. The vehicles’ left side then struck the pole before coming to rest in thick foliage.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and sustained multiple blunt force injuries and was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, where the driver was pronounced dead.

During the on-scene investigation, Coverdale Road was closed for three hours to allow the utility pole to be replaced.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.