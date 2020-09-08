Police investigating Felton-area gunshots

FELTON — The Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Sunday night.

Police said troopers responded to the 5000 block of Canterbury Road at approximately 10:34 p.m. after reports of a residence struck by gunfire. Police learned the home was hit 11 times while a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 55-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were inside, authorities said. No one was injured during the incident.

At this time there is no suspect information. Anyone with information about it should contact Detective M. Weinstein with at 697-4454 or Michael.Weinstein@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.