Police investigating Seaford homicide

SEAFORD — The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning.

Police said troopers responded to a residence on Park Circle in the Mobile Gardens Community for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m. The investigation determined that a 28-year-old man had been shot during the incident. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident and is seeking the public’s assistance with providing any suspect or witness information. Anyone with information should contact Detective Brian McDerby by calling 365-8436. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.