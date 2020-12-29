Police investigating shooting at Capital Green

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left three vehicles and a house damaged in the Capital Green development on Monday evening.

Sgt. Mark Hoffman, spokesman for the Dover police. said that at around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Water Street and River Road for several reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the officers located three damaged vehicles and were told about a residence that was also struck. The home was occupied by five people at the time of the shooting. Nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.