Police investigating shots fired at Capital Park

DOVER – The Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that took place in the Capital Park development in Dover on Saturday evening, according to Master Cpl. Michael Austin, spokesman for the police department.

Troopers responded to the unit block of State Circle in Capitol Park at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday for a report of shots being fired.

Master Cpl. Austin said an initial investigation found that a 31-year-old man had just left his residence and was walking towards his vehicle parked at the end of his driveway when an unknown suspect opened fire.

The man was not struck by the shots; however, the residence was hit by seven rounds and two vehicles that were parked in the area were also each struck by one round.

Troopers recovered multiple 9-millimeter and 40-caliber shell casings from the adjacent roadway and yard of the residence during a search of the area.

Master Cpl. Austin said there have been no injuries reported connected to the shooting and there currently isn’t any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. P. Campbell of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit in Camden by calling (302) 698-8504.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

