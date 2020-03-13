Police investigating threat to Indian River High

DAGSBORO — Delaware State Police are investigating a school threat aimed at Indian River High School, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Friday.

On Monday, authorities said, police were informed by the school district that a student had made written threats aimed at the school at 29772 Armory Road.

Police determined that a 14-year-old student had made written threats in a journal, according to Cpl. Jaffe. The student has not attended the school since mid-January, police said.

Police said charges are pending as the case continues.

DSP, working with the IR School District, said there is no concern for public safety or threat to the high school at this time.

“When made aware of the threats, the counseling staff at Indian River High School immediately notified the school resource officer and building administrators so that the incident could be investigated,” Superintendent Mark Steele said.

“As a result, there is no immediate threat to the school. I want to commend the staff of Indian River High School for their timely actions in addressing this situation. This is still an active Delaware State Police investigation and the district will have no further comment at this time.”