Police: Loaded handgun found in Dover stop

DOVER — A loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop late Tuesday, bringing the arrest of a 20-year-old Dover man, according to authorities.

Zion Saunders was stopped while driving an unregistered vehicle in the area of North State Street and U.S. 13 at approximately 11:46 p.m. and a 9mm firearm was allegedly found under the driver’s side floor mat, Dover police said.

Mr. Saunders was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), carrying a concealed deadly weapon and two traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,002 bond.