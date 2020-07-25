Police looking for armed robbery suspect

DOVER — A man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon on West Water Street.

The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 300-block of West Water Street, according to Sgt. Mark Hoffman, a spokesman for the Dover Police.

The victim, 56, was standing beside his car when he was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded his belongings. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal belongings, Sgt. Hoffman said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing black and white shorts, black t-shirt, black and white mask, black and white backwards baseball cap and black sneakers, Sgt. Hoffman said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.