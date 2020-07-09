Police: Man assaults acquaintance in Dover

DOVER — A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly physically assaulting an acquaintance Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Hugo L. Montecino-Caal

Authorities alleged that Hugo Montecino-Caal bit a 27-year-old male’s ear off during an argument in the 5000 block of N. Dupont Highway. Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 9:52 p.m.

The wounded male was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for a severe injury to his ear, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Mr. Montecino-Caal was taken into custody without incident at his residence and transported to Troop 3, police said. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.