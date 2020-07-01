Police: Man in critical condition after hammer assault

DOVER — A 57-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with a head injury after allegedly being assaulted with a hammer on Tuesday afternoon, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Jerrin Rountree, 39, was arrested without incident following the alleged incident in the 100 block of South State Street. Police were called to the scene at approximately 5:43 p.m. and found Mr. Rountree standing near the injured man, who was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Police said a verbal argument preceded the alleged attack. A hammer was recovered at the scene, police said.

Mr. Rountree was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $20,000 secured bond.