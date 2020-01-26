Police: Man shot in Magnolia residence

MAGNOLIA — A man was shot while inside a residence on Terry Drive Sunday morning from a bullet fired outside of the home, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 100-block of Terry Drive, said Master Cpl. Michael Austin, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

The 46-year-old man was standing in the kitchen when he was struck in the torso by one bullet, fired from outside of the residence, Cpl. Austin said. Multiple spent shell casings were located in close proximity to the residence, he added.

Two juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting; they were not injured, Cpl. Austin said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for the gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening, Cpl. Austin said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective R. Wright of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-698-8429.



