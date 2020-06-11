Police: Mentally ill male found dead after stabbings

DOVER – A 29-year-old male suffering from severe symptoms of mental illness stabbed several persons Wednesday night before being found dead inside a residence, Dover Police said.



According to authorities, officers initially arrived at a home in the 200 block of Bradley Road and found a 66-year-old male with knife wounds. He had been stabbed while answering the door, police said.



As the officers tended to the injured male, they learned were also victims at a home in the 1200 block of Kennedy Road – females age 73 and 37, and an 11-year-old male. Two members family members also suffered bite wounds during a struggle, police said.



The 29-year-old male was found deceased in the home on Kennedy Road as a result of injuries that occurred during the incident. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined and is pending autopsy results by the Medical Examiner.



Police said investigation found that the 29-year-old male had been suffering from increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness, including auditory delusions. He was inside his residence in the 200 block of Bradley Road when he began to experience a severe episode. The male’s family attempted to contain him in the home, but were unsuccessful as he was extremely combative, police said.



The male then fled his residence and entered another home in the 200 block of Bradley Road, where he took a large kitchen knife and left, police said.

The time of the incident was 9:45 p.m., police said.

The victims were treated at a nearby hospital with none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.