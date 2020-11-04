Police mostly unneeded at polling places Tuesday

Voter activity at polling places Tuesday was mostly routine and required minimal intervention by law enforcement, the Delaware Department of Justice said.



“With few exceptions, voters were peaceful, masked and socially distancing,” according to DOJ spokesman Mat Marshall on Wednesday.



Delaware State Police were dispatched to four locations — three on disorderly-person reports and another for a supposed harassment incident — and cleared the scenes, authorities said.



According to DSP spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper, “No enforcement action was required for any incident.”



The DOJ reported the following incidents:

• Troopers were dispatched to Spring Meadow Early Childhood Center at 611 Campus Drive in Townsend for a report of a disorderly person who would not remove a hat with a candidate’s name on it. The issue was resolved without arrest, and the voter cast a ballot and left the premise.

• State police were dispatched to George Read Middle School at 314 E. Basin Road in New Castle for a separate disorderly incident, where a candidate was reported to be involved in a verbal dispute with his opponent’s volunteers for blocking his campaign sign.

• DSP responded to Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road in Wilmington, for a reported harassment incident. Upon arrival, the individual reporting the incident was unable to be located or contacted.

• DSP were dispatched to the Leipsic Volunteer Fire Co. at 318 Main St. for a report of a person acting disorderly by yelling outside.



Also, the DOJ said at least one person received a call from an unknown source telling them to “stay healthy, stay home.” The Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust confirmed that two similar calls were received last week.



That matter is under investigation, according to Mr. Marshall.



“National news outlets have reported similar phone calls going back to the summer,” he said.



“The DOJ does not believe that the calls are being targeted to any particular political party or ideology. This call is not a public health notice from any state agency, and voters who wish to vote in person are free to do so. Individuals who receive this call should not call the number back, as the numbers used may be spoofed,” he added.



The DOJ said any issues with calls should be reported via a Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust complaint form available at attorneygeneral.delaware.gov.