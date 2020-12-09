Police offer holiday safety tips

Delaware State Police issued safety tips this week to avoid being vulnerable to theft and other holiday crimes:

• Remember to always lock your car doors, even if they are in the driveway of your residence.

• Secure any valuables in a place where they aren’t visible from outside your vehicle. If you have arrived to your final destination, remove the valuables from your vehicle.

• Always leave outside lights on during the night to keep your home and outside vehicles visible from the roadway.

• Be aware of any suspicious activity or subjects in your community and report them immediately to the police.

• If packages are being delivered and you are not going to be home, ask a neighbor to collect them for you.

• If you have a security system, always remember to activate it and lock the doors to your home.

• Try to shop during the day, but if you shop at night, do not do it alone.

• Parking lots are an easy place to fall victim to a crime. Always park in a safe, well-lit location.

• When walking to and from your vehicle, stay alert to your surroundings and be aware of possible suspicious persons, vehicles or situations. Always remember, if you see something, say something.

• When going into a store, always turn off your vehicle, remove the keys and lock the doors.

• Use caution if carrying a wallet or purse and be sure to not leave them unattended.

• Avoid wearing expensive jewelry and carrying large amounts of cash.

• Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid being preoccupied with your cellphone and other electronic devices.