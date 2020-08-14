Police: Pepper spray assault brings arrest

DOVER — A 24-year-old female was charged with second-degree assault after allegedly pepper spraying an acquaintance on Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Breshae A. Brooks

According to police, troopers were dispatched to a Sapp Drive residence at approximately 11 a.m. and determined that Breshae A. Brooks had allegedly sprayed an 18-year female during an argument. The female suffered minor chemical burns and declined medical treatment, police said.

Ms. Brooks was not at the residence when police arrived, according to Cpl. Jaffe.

Police said Ms. Brooks was taken into custody without incident at her place of employment. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.