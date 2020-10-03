Police probe homicide in Dover’s Rodney Village

DOVER — The Delaware State Police on Saturday were conducting a homicide investigation that occurred Friday evening in the Rodney Village Community, Dover.

Public Information Officer Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said police responded to the 200 block of David Hall Road at approximately 7:03 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers located a 21-year-old male from Dover deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Preliminary investigations revealed a physical altercation between the victim and an unknown suspect occurred before the victim was shot in or near the vehicle. After the conflict, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

There was no suspect information available on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-741-2821 or information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.