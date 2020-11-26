Police pursuit ends with crash, burglary arrest

GREENWOOD – A 37-year-old Seaford man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Delaware State Police troopers on a pursuit in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen, spokesman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Police said a 59-year-old man initially found that a relatives’ vehicle was missing a residence on Nine Foot Road at approximately 3:33 p.m. The front door of the home had apparently been forced open as well, Cpl. Pepper said.



Police said Jesse A. Nichols was seen driving the missing vehicle as a pursuit began, and the chase eventually ended with the vehicle crashing in the area of Deep Grass Lane and Thistlewood Road in Houston. Mr. Nichols, who police said was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident.



A vehicle search located several pieces of jewelry allegedly stolen from the residence, police said.



Mr. Nichols was charged with second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $5,000, criminal mischief, disregarding a police officer signal, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggressive driving, reckless driving and other traffic offenses, police said. He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,610 cash bond.